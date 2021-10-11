Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

TSE:RUS opened at C$32.01 on Friday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.31.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

