RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.90. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The company had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

