Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €780.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €709.83 ($835.10).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €627.70 ($738.47) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €651.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €642.34.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

