Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €106.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

DAI stock opened at €80.68 ($94.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.07 and its 200 day moving average is €74.48. Daimler has a one year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

