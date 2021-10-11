Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

