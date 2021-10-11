Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.77

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several research analysts have commented on RKLY shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.