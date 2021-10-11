Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.83.
A number of analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
