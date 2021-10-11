Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.83.

A number of analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

