Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $41.78

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $40.90. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 20,510 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

