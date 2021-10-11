Robbins Farley LLC Buys 5,365 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 440,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 473,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 232,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.43. 49,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

