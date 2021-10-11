Robbins Farley LLC Buys 146 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,446. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

