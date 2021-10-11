RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

