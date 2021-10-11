RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.36. 17,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,433. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

