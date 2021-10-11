RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 404.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,745. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

