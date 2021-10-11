Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

RIO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 194,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

