RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $375.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 65.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Shares of RNG opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.23.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

