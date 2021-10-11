Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.40 million.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:RCH opened at C$42.85 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$32.49 and a 1-year high of C$46.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.