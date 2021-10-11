Reviewing Vistra (NYSE:VST) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistra and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.44 billion 0.75 $636.00 million $1.48 12.09 American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.80 $2.20 billion $4.44 18.82

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vistra and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 7 0 3.00 American Electric Power 1 1 8 0 2.70

Vistra presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.28%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $94.99, indicating a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Vistra pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -13.44% -20.81% -5.81% American Electric Power 14.78% 11.02% 2.84%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Vistra on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

