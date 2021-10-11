Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumco and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.72%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Sumco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.04 $246.43 million $1.64 23.44 Ideal Power $430,000.00 192.41 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Summary

Sumco beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

