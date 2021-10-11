Reviewing Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 103.79% 13.96% 0.28% Highwoods Properties 32.60% 10.23% 4.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Highwoods Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.85 $12.85 million $1.54 13.12 Highwoods Properties $736.90 million 6.42 $347.40 million $3.58 12.70

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

