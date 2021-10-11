Reviewing DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DiaSorin alerts:

This table compares DiaSorin and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSorin $1.01 billion 10.87 $283.63 million $5.14 38.91 Oriental Land $1.61 billion 35.06 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -100.13

DiaSorin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiaSorin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DiaSorin has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DiaSorin and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSorin 2 1 2 0 2.00 Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00

DiaSorin presently has a consensus target price of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given DiaSorin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DiaSorin is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSorin and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -16.45% -5.47% -4.03%

Summary

DiaSorin beats Oriental Land on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX. DiaSorin S.p.A. has partnership agreements with QIAGEN for diagnostic solution for Latent Tuberculosis detection; TTP for the development of Point-of-Care molecular platform; and MeMed for the launch of a test differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.