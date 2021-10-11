Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $187.71 million and $11.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00206366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

