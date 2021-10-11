Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 148,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $23.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $2,702,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Renren by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

