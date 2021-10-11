Renewi (LON:RWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $720.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 716.76 ($9.36), with a volume of 29708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.22).

The stock has a market cap of £576.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 565.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01.

Get Renewi alerts:

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £41,864.08 ($54,695.69).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.