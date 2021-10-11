renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $706,221.92

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $706,221.92 and $337,231.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

