Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $119.67 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.