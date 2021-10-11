Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

