Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Research analysts predict that Realogy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

