Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James traded as high as $98.30 and last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.