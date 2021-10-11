Raymond James Increases Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $140.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. Ryanair has a one year low of $79.24 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

