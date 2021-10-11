Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.68. 8,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,853. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

