Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.92% of Radian Group worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RDN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.