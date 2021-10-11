Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $5.85 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,068,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 32.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average is $330.55.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

