Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 27,275 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 47,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,804,000 after buying an additional 81,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $670.49 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $263.34 and a fifty-two week high of $679.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

