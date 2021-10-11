Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.