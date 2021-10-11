Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,162 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

MPC opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

