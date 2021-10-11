Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $311.23 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $346.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
