Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $311.23 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $346.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

