Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 511.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Owens Corning stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

