Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of IAA worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

