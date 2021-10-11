Quantis Network Market Cap Hits $22,901.78 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $22,901.78 and approximately $202.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tiger King (TKING) traded 220,317% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

