QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.12% of The J. M. Smucker worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,020. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.