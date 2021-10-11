QS Investors LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 58.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,451,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,395,000 after purchasing an additional 908,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.60. 14,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,296. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.