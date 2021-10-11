QS Investors LLC Has $132.46 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78,899 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $132,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,944.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 57,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,705 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 153.3% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

