QS Investors LLC Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 15.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,758,994. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. 2,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

