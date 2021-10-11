QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $84.79. 5,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

