Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.03 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.