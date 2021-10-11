Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

