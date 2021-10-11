Pylon Finance Price Hits $74.54 on Top Exchanges (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $74.54 or 0.00129888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

