Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Independent Bank Group worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

IBTX stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.