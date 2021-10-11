Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 34,270 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,270 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

