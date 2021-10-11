Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.92 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.46 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

